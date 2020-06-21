Resident doctors suspend strike, to resume work on Monday

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the suspension of its nationwide strike.

The body has, therefore, called on its members to resume work from Monday, June 22.

This was contained in a communique NARD issued on Sunday, stating that it decided to suspend the industrial action after a virtual meeting of over 300 of its members.

According to Aliyu Sokomba, NARD President, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the group also decided to give the federal and state governments time to fulfil the outstanding demands of the association.

The doctors had embarked on strike nationwide, amid the worsening cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, over the federal and state governments’ failures to meet their demands.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt opens attendance register for striking doctors

However, Sokomba said the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi had appealed to them to call off the strike.

Join the conversation

Opinions