ONDO GUBER: APC sets date to inaugurate screening, appeal committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set a date for the inauguration of screening and appeal committees for aspirants ahead of the Ondo State governorship election.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

This was made known in a statement made available to journalists by Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC on Monday evening.

The party appointed former interim National Secretary, Tijjani Tumsa, to chair the screening committee and Umar Lawan-Kareto to chair the screening appeal committee.

The screening committee has eight members while the appeal committee has seven members.

