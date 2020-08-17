ONDO: PDP candidate picks assembly member as running mate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, on Monday picked a member of the state House of Assembly, Gboluga Ikengboju, as his running mate ahead of October 10 governorship election in the state.

Jegede, who was also the PDP candidate in 2016 election in Ondo State, announced Ikengboju’s selection for the position on his social media handles.

Jegede was also the PDP candidate in 2016 election in Ondo State

He wrote: “In the task of rebuilding the confidence of our people in their government and in restoring hope for a better life under a PDP administration in Ondo State, and following extensive consultations with leaders of our party I am pleased, to announce that Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju will be working with me in seeking your mandate in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

“We will also work with other notable leaders of our great party in different capacities. In this regard, we salute the commitment, conviction, support, and understanding of all the aspirants and other leaders of our party.”

