One killed as traders, police clash in Lagos

One person was shot dead on Tuesday during a clash between policemen and traders at the Alaba Rago Market in the Ojo local government area of the state.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that trouble started when the police officers attached to the Okokomaiko division visited the market to arrest a suspect but came under attack from traders who prevented the officers from effecting the arrest.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle, said the command has commenced an investigation into the shooting.

He said: “Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today (Tuesday) went into Alaba Rago Market to effect arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.

“A detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.”.

