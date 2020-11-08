Opposition leader arrested in Ivory Coast for forming parallel govt

The opposition leader in Ivory Coast has been arrested for announcing the creation of a parallel government after declining to participate in last month’s presidential election.

The arrest of Pascal Affi Nguessan was confirmed on Saturday by local authorities which informed that the former prime minister was detained in the town of Akoupe.

Reports say several opposition leaders also face charges of terrorism and sedition after rejecting President Alassane Ouattara’s re-election.

They say he violated the constitution by seeking a third term but President Ouattara has defended his decision, saying a new constitution in 2016 restarted his mandate, meaning he could run again.

Recall that President Quattara won 94% of the votes cast in the 31 October presidential poll.

