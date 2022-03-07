‘Ordinary convention they cannot organise,’ Wike mocks APC

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) a failed party.

The governor was reacting to the crisis in the ruling party.

There were reports in the section of the media that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the removal of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Wike, who stated this at the inauguration of the Orogbum Crescent (road) project in the New Government Reservation Area (GRA) Phase II in Port Harcourt, added that the ruling party’s lack of internal democracy had affected its organisation of the national convention.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the country’s only hope for now.

Wike said: “APC has failed. Look at their crisis. It is just ordinary convention that is a problem. An ordinary convention that didn’t take us time as an opposition party.

“Yet you see what is happening and that’s the kind of people you want to put your hope, faith on. It can’t be possible.

“There is no internal democracy in APC. It is only one man who decides. Mr. President travelled to Kenya, came back on Saturday and ordered that this and that should happen and travelled again yesterday (Sunday).

“No internal democracy because the party was not formed to practice democracy. The people behind it were only interested in power and now they cannot manage it.”

“Each time I read comments made by people who have failed, I just laugh at them. People think the only way they can be candidates of their party is when they go to newspapers to say what they don’t have the facts on.

“Shame. They never knew that we can turn Port Harcourt around this way. They never knew it to be so because they have all the opportunities. They have all the money in life then.

“But with the little that we have, see what we have done in Port Harcourt. I challenge them to be bold enough to walk around the streets.”

