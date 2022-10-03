Oscar committee rejects Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’

Nigerian cinematographer and veteran actor, Kunle Afolayan has expressed disappointment after his newly released movie, Anikulapo was rejected for consideration by members of the Academy Awards better known as Oscars at the 2023 edition of the award.

The movie, Anikulapo was released on Friday receiving predominantly positive reviews from viewers. Despite the positive feedback from fans, the movie was declared “not worthy” by the Oscars award committee.

A couple of weeks ago, the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) confirmed that no Nigerian film will compete in the International Feature Film category at the 2023 Oscar Awards.

The Committee announced that none of the three finalist films were eligible to fully represent the country and compete in the International Feature Film category of the Oscar Awards.

The three films nominated include: “Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman” by the late Biyi Bandele; Kunle Afolayan’s “Anikulapo” and Femi Adebayo-produced “Agesinkole (King of Thieves)”.

Expressing his disappointment on his Twitter platform, Kunle Afolayan wrote;

“I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world has decided to tag ANIKULAPO film a masterpiece even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it’s not worth submitting for the Oscars. Will keep doing my own thing”

