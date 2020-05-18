Latest Politics

Oshiomhole swears in Bulama as new APC National Secretary

May 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, Monday swore in Alhaji Waziri Bulama as the new acting National Secretary of the party.

Bulama, who was sworn in at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, replaced Governor Mai Mala Buni who left the position in 2019.

At the ceremony, Oshiomhole said the party consulted President Muhammadu Buhari and other relevant stakeholders before adopting Bulama as the party’s acting national secretary.

He said: “The party had been meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders who came to a conclusion that Alhaji Waziri Bulama should be admitted as the acting national secretary of the party, pending the ratification by the National Convention.”

READ ALSO: Zamfara govt receives 45 Almajaris repatriated from Kaduna

Responding, Bulama said that he had no agenda of his own and promised to work along with other party executives to move the party forward.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!