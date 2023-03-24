Osun: Adeleke, Oyetola to know fates today as Appeal Court delivers judgement

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and former governor, Gboyega Oyetola will on Friday (today), know their fates as the Appeal Court in Abuja is set to deliver judgment on the disputed July 16, governorship election in the state.

The battle for the disputed election has been long drawn after the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed a petition claiming electoral irregularities on the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the election that brought in Adeleke.

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, had earlier nullified the election that produced Adeleke on the ground of over-voting.

Court reserves judgment in Osun governorship appeal

Following the verdict of the Tribunal that ruled in favour of Oyetola by holding that he proved the allegation of over-voting in some of the polling units, Adeleke had appealed the judgement which nullified his election, by filing 31 grounds of appeal, praying the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal.”

In one of the grounds of the appeal, Adeleke contended that “by referring to the appellant’s personal eccentricity for dancing, the lower tribunal derided and mocked him in a manner suggesting that it was biased against him.”

A three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu on March 14, reserved the appeal for judgement and fixed March 24 for its ruling after the arguments of both Governor Adeleke’s lawyers and those of Oyetola.

