Politics
Osun: Adeleke, Oyetola to know fates today as Appeal Court delivers judgement
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and former governor, Gboyega Oyetola will on Friday (today), know their fates as the Appeal Court in Abuja is set to deliver judgment on the disputed July 16, governorship election in the state.
The battle for the disputed election has been long drawn after the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed a petition claiming electoral irregularities on the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the election that brought in Adeleke.
The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, had earlier nullified the election that produced Adeleke on the ground of over-voting.
READ ALSO:Court reserves judgment in Osun governorship appeal
Following the verdict of the Tribunal that ruled in favour of Oyetola by holding that he proved the allegation of over-voting in some of the polling units, Adeleke had appealed the judgement which nullified his election, by filing 31 grounds of appeal, praying the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal.”
In one of the grounds of the appeal, Adeleke contended that “by referring to the appellant’s personal eccentricity for dancing, the lower tribunal derided and mocked him in a manner suggesting that it was biased against him.”
A three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu on March 14, reserved the appeal for judgement and fixed March 24 for its ruling after the arguments of both Governor Adeleke’s lawyers and those of Oyetola.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...