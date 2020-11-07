OSUN: #EndSARS coordinators demand increase in workers’ salaries, give Gov Oyetola seven-day ultimatum

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has been ordered to with immediate effect increase the salaries and allowances of its workers in the state or face a total shutdown.

The order was issued on Friday by some coordinators of the #EndSARS movement in Osun State who also issued the state government a seven-day ultimatum to effect its demand.

In a statement issued and co-signed by its Spokesperson, Olawale Bakare and Mobilisation Secretary, Olushayo Ogunleye, the group rejected the recent increase in salaries announced by the state government and thus demanded a review.

The statement by the group reads thus; “This height of hypocrisy owing to the recent fraudulent five per cent increase in the basic salary of workers from level 7 and beyond (sic). By implication, the workers being paid the paltry sum of N15,000 will now have just N750 added to their basic salary. This is sadly what Mr Governor wants to be worshipped for.

READ ALSO: Osun govt returns recovered items to owners

“We hereby reject this fraudulent and enslaving mode of payment, and demand an increased review of the salaries and allowances of Osun State workers, within the next seven working days.”

In the statement, the group also demanded that Governor Oyetola gives each of the families of the two people killed during the #EndSARS protest in the state a sum of N10 Million.

“Failure to address the aforementioned demands within seven working days, Mr Governor Gboyega Oyetola should resign and allow a more competent and humane leader to govern the state,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions