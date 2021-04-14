Osun gov suspends three principals for allowing secessionists group to address students | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has ordered the immediate suspension of three school principals in the state for allowing proponents of the separatist group, Yoruba Nation, to address students in their schools.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, the governor distanced the state from the call for a Yoruba nation in the South-West.

The principals’ suspension followed the release of a video showing the group talking to students about the plan of the Yoruba people to secede from Nigeria on social media.

Oyetola said: “We are not aware of the incidents and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the state on Yoruba nation.

“Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so. The State Government of Osun never gave consent to any group to speak with students of public schools on a matter we know can cause disunity and chaos in the country.

“As a Nigerian state, we believe in the Nigerian dream. We urge every Nigerian to pray and work for Nigeria not to break up.

“As for those principals that allowed such a group into the premises of our schools, they will face the consequences of their actions.”

