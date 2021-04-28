Osun govt to construct perimeter fences across schools to ensure students' safety | Ripples Nigeria

The Osun State government has revealed its plans to commence the construction of perimeter fencing in all public primary and secondary schools in the state to ensure the safety of pupils and students.

Mr Ajibola Famurewa, the Executive Chairman, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) said this at an enlightenment programme organised by the Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement on Wednesday in Ilesa.

The initiative is part of security measures to ensure the safety of pupils, students and their teachers in all public schools in the state, Famurewa disclosed.

The SUBEB boss, who noted that the issues of the kidnapping of students by bandits in some parts of the country had necessitated the move by the government.

“Government will soon commence the building of perimeter fence in all the public schools.

“This is part of Gov. Oyetola’s security plans to ensure the safety of our children, who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“Although Osun is a peaceful state, the spate of kidnapping, especially students in some parts of the country is scary, hence the need for government to put security measures in place in all public schools,’’ Famurewa said.

