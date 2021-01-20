Osun state government announces new COVID-19 guidelines

The Osun State Government on Wednesday set new guidelines for its citizens as a result of a spike in the rate of COVID-19 cases in order to enforce safety protocols that will help mitigate the spread of the virus in the state.

This was revealed in a statement by the Secretary to the State government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, who said that there would be no more social events without the approval of the government.

He said even approved events must not contain more than 50 persons, adding that all civil servants from Level 12 and below must work from home from Monday, January 25th, till further notice.

“No face mask, no entry policy must be enforced in every eatery, restaurant, joints and bar. Operators and attendants must also wear their face mask at all times.

“Any hotel, event centre, mall, joint or business that is found flouting the safety directives will be sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N250,000

“Churches and mosques found flouting the safety directives will be sealed, and will only be reopened upon the payment of a fine of N 50,000.

The government also banned vigils and crusades till further noticed, noting that all religious organizations must operate at 30percent capacity or less. Which should only last for two hours per time function.

He went on to say, “No motorcycle can carry more than two people, including the rider; No mini-bus (korope) can carry more than five people, including the driver.”

“all eateries, restaurants, joints and bars must operate at 50 percent capacity and ensure adequate physical distancing of customers”.

“With immediate effect, the State is increasing its testing capacity across all local government areas. Citizens are enjoined not to be presumptuous in this matter, but to ascertain their status by taking a COVID-19 test. It is free!”

He added

