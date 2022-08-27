Our meetings with Atiku, Obi in London beyond politics, it’s rescue mission —Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said that survival of the country was the main motive behind himself and some other governors’ meeting with presidential candidates of different parties in London recently.

He lamented that Nigeria was on a drip and oxygen, with the citizens struggling to survive, hence the need for a solution on how to get out of the problems.

Ortom spoke on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport on his return to Nigeria alongside two other governors – Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State and Okezie Ikpeazu, his Abia State counterpart.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the three governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been in Europe for the past few days where they had meetings with the three leading presidential candidates contesting for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Read also: Why I met with Atiku, Obi, Tinubu in London – Wike

Also present at some of the meetings were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose among other politicians.

Ortom said: “We are looking at how we can harness ideas and put ourselves together to ensure that we get out of the present challenge we are in Nigeria today.

“From top to bottom, consider what has happened from 2015 and where we are today. So, what we are doing is a concern that we have for our country, Nigeria.

He added: “This is beyond partisan politics. We are looking at how we can come together and find a way of ensuring that Nigeria survives. Nigeria is on a drip, Nigeria is on oxygen and it is about how can we get out of this.

“We have individually also had earlier commitments in Europe even if consultations are still going on because nothing concrete has been decided. The consultation is going on and will continue to go on. We are still going to meet here.”

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now