Politics
Our meetings with Atiku, Obi in London beyond politics, it’s rescue mission —Ortom
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said that survival of the country was the main motive behind himself and some other governors’ meeting with presidential candidates of different parties in London recently.
He lamented that Nigeria was on a drip and oxygen, with the citizens struggling to survive, hence the need for a solution on how to get out of the problems.
Ortom spoke on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport on his return to Nigeria alongside two other governors – Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State and Okezie Ikpeazu, his Abia State counterpart.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the three governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had been in Europe for the past few days where they had meetings with the three leading presidential candidates contesting for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.
Read also: Why I met with Atiku, Obi, Tinubu in London – Wike
Also present at some of the meetings were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose among other politicians.
Ortom said: “We are looking at how we can harness ideas and put ourselves together to ensure that we get out of the present challenge we are in Nigeria today.
“From top to bottom, consider what has happened from 2015 and where we are today. So, what we are doing is a concern that we have for our country, Nigeria.
He added: “This is beyond partisan politics. We are looking at how we can come together and find a way of ensuring that Nigeria survives. Nigeria is on a drip, Nigeria is on oxygen and it is about how can we get out of this.
“We have individually also had earlier commitments in Europe even if consultations are still going on because nothing concrete has been decided. The consultation is going on and will continue to go on. We are still going to meet here.”
By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed…
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...