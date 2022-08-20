Over 300 ex-Niger Delta agitators complete vocational training in Ondo

No fewer than 300 ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region have graduated from a technical and vocational skills initiative under the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Milland Dixon Dikio, who is the acting administrator of the amnesty programme, said the programme was designed to make the graduates live a better life.

The training, which lasted for a period of seven months, exposed graduates to various skills including electrical and solar installation, tilling and interlocking installation, POV/PVC, painting and screeding, air conditioning and refrigeration, aluminum fabrication, abrasive blasting, plumbing and pipe fitting/scaffolding and rigging, welding and fabrication, and brick masonry.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Professor Femi Mimiko, at a graduation lecture, commended the amnesty programme for its efforts in promoting technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

The programme is also meant to make the graduates employable in various organisations.

The amnesty programme was initiated in 2009 when former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua granted Niger-Delta militants amnesty.

He urged them to lay down their arms in the interest of peace and security of the country.

