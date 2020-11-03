Oyo Assembly suspends 13 local council chiefs indefinitely

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the chairmen of 13 local government areas of the state indefinitely.

The council chiefs were suspended for non-compliance with the House resolution on the status of earthmoving equipment in their respective domains.

Those suspended were the chairmen of Akinyele East Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Ido LGA, Oluyole LGA, Ibadan North-East LGA, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, and Ogbomosho Central LCDA.

Others were Ogbomosho South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, Itesiwaju LGA, Oyo East LGA, and Oyo South-East LCDA.

