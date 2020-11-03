Latest Politics

Oyo Assembly suspends 13 local council chiefs indefinitely

November 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the chairmen of 13 local government areas of the state indefinitely.

The council chiefs were suspended for non-compliance with the House resolution on the status of earthmoving equipment in their respective domains.

Those suspended were the chairmen of Akinyele East Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Ido LGA, Oluyole LGA, Ibadan North-East LGA, Lagelu West LCDA, Soro LCDA, and Ogbomosho Central LCDA.

READ ALSO: Oyo Assembly passes bill to address illegal abortion

Others were Ogbomosho South LCDA, Ajorosun LCDA, Ibarapa North West LCDA, Itesiwaju LGA, Oyo East LGA, and Oyo South-East LCDA.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */