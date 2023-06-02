Oyo police declare Park leader, Auxiliary, wanted for murder, gun running

The embattled leader of the disbanded Parks Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi popularly called Auxillary has been declared wanted by the Oyo State Police Command.

The command’s spokesman, Adewale Osifeso disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing in Ibadan, the state capital.

The police had raided one of Auxillary’s houses in Ibadan on Tuesday where guns and ammunition allegedly belonging to him were recovered and 78 suspected hoodlums were arrested.

According to Oyo State Police Command, Auxiliary is wanted in connection with gun running, murder, kidnapping and causing grievous bodily harm.

Osifeso said: “The general public particularly good citizens of the state are hereby notified that LAMIDI MUKAILA AKA AUXILIARY ‘M’ whose Photograph appears above is wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State command in connection with cases of; attempted murder, causing grievous harm, arms dealing, murder, armed robbery within the state and kidnapping at Oke-ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State.

“Lamidi Mukaila is an indigene of the state. He was born on January 9, 1962 (61yrs) and dark in complexion.”

