Oyo records another COVID-19 death, 56 new cases

The Oyo State Government on Thursday said it had recorded one more COVID-19 death and 56 confirmed new cases.

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, made the announcement in his tweeter handle, adding that the incident had brought the total number of deaths in Oyo State to nine.

He also revealed that COVID-19 confirmation tests for 56 suspected cases on Wednesday, came back positive.

He explained further that 14 of the cases are from Saki West LGA, nine from Oluyole LGA, six from Ibadan North LGA while Akinyele LGA has 10 and five cases confirmed in Ibadan South East LGA.

Makinde tweeted: “Four COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ibadan Southwest LGA, Ibadan NorthWest LGA has two, Atisbo LGA, Saki East, Ido, Ona Ara, Ibarapa North and Egbeda LGAs have one case each.

“So, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oyo State today (Thursday) is 661.”

The governor also appealed to individuals with any strange fevers, sudden loss of taste/smell or other known COVID-19 symptoms to visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested.

Join the conversation

Opinions