COVID-19: Oyo govt relaxes curfew, directs all workers to resume June 22

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, announced the relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the curfew would now run from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., as against the previous 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The governor, who made the announcement after a meeting of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, directed all categories of state workers to resume work on June 22.

The state government had on March 27 ordered the closure of the state secretariat as part of the measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the secretariat was reopened on April 27 to workers on grade level 13 and above.

Makinde also announced the resumption of classes for primary six pupils as well as Junior Secondary School (JSS) III and Senior Secondary School (SSS) III students from June 29.

The governor said: “The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the taskforce; schools are to provide handwashing points, with the support of Parent/Teachers’ Associations (PTA), while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

“Students in critical classes are to resume at the end of June to ensure that they are well-prepared for the public examinations ahead of them.

“This resumption of critical classes at the end of June will be two clear weeks ahead of the state’s drop-dead date of July 15.

“By that date, it will be decided whether other categories of students will return to the class.”

He, however, said the resumption order did not affect the tertiary institutions in the state, for now, adding that the task force would review their case and determine their state of readiness.

“Other decisions taken by the taskforce include opening up of mosques and churches, which are to operate at 25 percent capacity.

“Also the decision to limit public gathering to 25 persons was taken at the meeting,” he added.

