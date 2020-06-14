Latest Politics

COVID-19: Oyo govt confirms 22 fresh cases of virus infections

June 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State government has confirmed no fewer than 22 fresh cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of infections in the state to 491.

This was revealed on the official Twitter page of Governor Makinde on Sunday where he revealed in a series of tweets that the cases were recorded in 11 local government areas in the state.

Makinde said, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for twenty-two suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Oluyole (6), Lagelu (4), Ibadan South East (3), Ido (2), Ibadan South West (2), Ibadan North West (2), Ibadan North (1), Egbeda (1) and Akinyele (1) Local Government Areas.”

Th governor also advised residents who noticed any strange fever or sudden loss of taste/smell, to visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested for COVID-19.

“If you have any strange fevers or sudden loss of taste/smell, please visit the nearest community-based testing centre to get tested for COVID-19. The test is free. Details in the attached card,” he said.

This came days after the state government confirmed the discharge of no fewer than 64 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

Governor Makinde, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative for the virus in the confirmatory test.

