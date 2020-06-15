APC took the right decision in disqualifying Obaseki —Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, expressed his support for the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in the state.

The APC screening panel had on Friday disqualified the Edo governor from the June 22 governorship primaries over alleged contradictions in his certificates with the party.

Ganduje, who spoke during a chat with journalists in Kano, said political crisis was normal in any democratic dispensation.

He added that the APC was being conscious of the legal implications that may arise after the elections.

The governor said:

“Other political parties are also embroiled in crisis but, as far as this (Edo) issue is concerned, we are more worried about legality. We have to follow rules and regulations while conducting our affairs for the election.

“We believe the national headquarters as far as Kano State is concerned is doing all what it takes for the success of the APC in the Edo election.

“The party is also mindful that all the procedures are followed and we believe we will win the election because there is a high degree of mobilization, and as such we are conscious of legal issues, pertaining to elections.

“We are all aware of how the APC won the election in Bayelsa State, and due to legal issues, we lost that election. So, the party is fully conscious of that. The party does not want to overlook certain issues.

“As far as election procedures are concerned, we are following our party’s constitution and manifesto, we are following the electoral law, we are following the Nigerian constitution in trying to manage electoral issues in the party, which is very important.”

