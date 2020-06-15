Nigerian govt develops three-year COVID-19 plan, says virus ‘will be with us for a long time’

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday the ministry had developed a Health Sector Response Plan for the containment of COVID-19 within the next three years.

Ehanire, who disclosed this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, said the plan would be executed in near, medium, and long term phases within the period.

He said: “COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. We shall keep learning as we go along. Hence the plan will require modification and updating as we learn more about the disease.

“Despite the rising figures, the case fatality rate remains at about three percent which is lower than many countries, but not a cause for relief.”

The minister added that because of the increasing cases, it was important for people to be proactive in order to reduce the fatalities.

He advised people who had tested positive for the virus to present themselves at the treatment centre closest to them for regular checks.

“This is most especially so for those with underlying ailments like diabetes, hypertension or are above 60 years of age,” Ehanire added.

