Parents of abducted 39 students give Kaduna govt 48-hour ultimatum to rescue victims | Ripples Nigeria

Parents of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday accused the state government of inaction in the ongoing efforts to rescue the victims.

The parents stated this at a news conference shortly before they staged a peaceful protest at the college premises on Monday.

They also gave the state government a 48-hour ultimatum to rescue the children who were abducted 12 days ago.

According to their spokesman, Friday Sanni, the government was not doing enough to rescue their children.

The group said: ”It is now 12 dark dreary days since the unfortunate incident happened and we as parents have not received any positive message from either the school management, the Minister of Environment under whose ministry the school is or the Kaduna State government under whose territorial jurisdiction the school is located. This silence is unacceptable as it only feeds our hopelessness with each passing day.

“We have therefore called for this press conference to call the attention of the government at state and federal levels and all stakeholders involved, and indeed the world, to act with dispatch to ensure the immediate and safe release of our children.

“We do not think enough is being done. Indeed, the failure, negligence or refusal of the government to keep us in the loop as regards the measures they are taking as well as subsequent kidnap of students in Kaduna state has heightened our anxiety on the safety of our children.

“We are by this press conference demanding that the Government rescues our children by all means and within 48 hours so that the process of their rehabilitation can commence because the longer they stay in captivity the worse off.”

