Paris-based startup Malt acquires Comatch. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Paris-based startup Malt acquires Comatch

Malt, a French startup, has announced acquiring Comatch, a competing marketplace playing in the same industry.

The Paris-based startup did not disclose details of the deal but noted that it was a mix of equity and cash.

The acquired startup Comatch started in Germany as a marketplace focused on management consultants and industry experts.

Malt, on the other hand, started as a marketplace matching freelance developers, designers and other technical workers with companies looking for talent.

On milestone, Malt has attracted 340,000 freelancers across multiple European countries, expanding from France to Germany, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland over the past few years.

The new acquisition will further help Malt to doubledown on its investment in Germany.

Since inception, about 40,000 companies have turned to Malt to find a freelancer or several freelancers.

Tech Trivia: What type of file has an .AI file extension?

A Stero audio file

B Vector graphic

C Compressed archive

D Artificial intelligence library

Answer: See end of post

READ ALSO: Y Combinator selects Ethiopia, Nigeria startups for W22 edition. 1 other thing and a trivia

2. Australia’s Zepto secures $25M AUD Series A

Zepto, an Australian real-time account-to-account (A2A) merchant payments platform, has secured a $25 million AUD Series A.

The raiser which is equivalent to 18.8 million USD was co-led by AirTree Ventures and Decade Partners.

Zepto allows merchants make, manage and receive payments by connecting directly from the payer’s bank to a merchant’s bank.

According to Zepto, the raiser followed its 10x year-over-year revenue growth.

Founded in 2018, the startup claimed to have facilitated more than $4 billion in payment volume every month with expectations to process more than $50 billion in payments this year.

Zepto serves hundreds of Australian corporations, including lenders, trading/crypto platforms, third-party processors, proptech companies, travel and tourism operators.

Trivia Answer: Vector Graphic

Unlike JPEGs, GIFs, and BMP images, vector graphics are not made up of a grid of pixels. Instead, vector graphics are comprised of paths, which are defined by a start and end point, along with other points, curves, and angles along the way. A path can be a line, a square, a triangle, or a curvy shape.

These paths can be used to create simple drawings or complex diagrams. Paths are even used to define the characters of specific typefaces. File extensions include .AI, .EPS, .SVG, and .DRW

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now