Passengers stranded as Arik Air workers halt operations

Operations at the Arik Air company were on Thursday grounded by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) over poor working conditions.

Arik Air workers blocked the entrance of the airline’s headquarters, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read, “End Arik brutality”, and “Sign our condition of service and recall all staff”.

Arik Air alleged that several members of staff had been laid off while noting that pensions were being owed.

State Secretary of NUATE, Ijeh Anthony, said that the strike will be ongoing till the demands made have been met.

He said, “The contentious issue is the signing of the Conditions of Service which we have been negotiating for the past three years.

“But the only aspect remaining in the CoS is the issue of the severance package. We have sought interventions from the Ministry of Aviation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“However in most discussions, Arik Air Management will always renege.”

At the MM2 terminal, several passengers booked for flights to other parts of the country were stranded.

