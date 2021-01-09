‘PDP a dying party, has no future in Nigeria,’ Says ex-gov Ngilari

A former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala Ngillari, on Saturday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a dying party that has no future in Nigeria.

Ngillari stated this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Yola.

The former governor, who defected to APC in 2020, was PDP’s candidate in Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 2019 general election.

He said: “One of the reason why I dumped PDP for APC is that PDP is a dying party. In fact PDP is dead and it will be buried in 2023.

“Secondly, I don’t see PDP as an alternative for the future of Nigeria, because the contradictions in the party will make its members go to the graveyard and we will help them bury themselves.

“And the reason, why I identified with APC is because of its laudable objectives that will take us to the promised land and give hope to our future generations.”

Ngilari said any nationalist who wanted Nigeria to move to the next level should join APC because the country has no alternative at present.

He stressed that there was hope for Nigeria and its citizens under the APC- led Federal Government and urging progressive politicians across the country to rally round the party.

“I wish those who chose to remain in PDP well,” the ex-governor added.

