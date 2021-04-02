PDP appeals to Taraba workers to suspend strike | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
PDP appeals to Taraba workers to suspend strike
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State on Friday appealed to striking workers in the state to suspend the action.
The PDP Chairman in the state, Rev. Kefas Agbu, who made the call during a chat with journalists in Jalingo, urged the workers to embrace dialogue on their demand for the payment of N30,000 minimum wage and other welfare packages in the state.
Agbu expressed regret that the workers’ strike had virtually closed all economic activities in the state.
He said: “I appeal to labour unions in the state to suspend the industrial action and embrace further dialogue in resolving the matter.
“I know that the delay in the implementation is due to other competing demands from key sectors of the economy, which the state government is fixing.”
READ ALSO: ‘Restructuring not break-up is solution to Nigeria’s problems,’ PDP chieftain counsels secessionist groups
The PDP chief also condemned sycophants and mischief-makers trying to destabilise the party in the state.
“Some people will just want to create an atmosphere of crisis and I don’t know what they stand to gain. We are a one united family in Taraba.
“When I took over as chairman last year, I constituted a committee to assess the structure of the party and issues that needed attention.
“The committee submitted its report and we further constituted a White Paper committee which has also submitted its report.
“The blueprint of the committee is out for action and the content of the report is being implemented.
“We are repositioning the party to maintain the winning trend as far as we can,’’ Agbu added.
