Police rescues abducted village head, three others in Ebonyi | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Ebonyi State have rescued four kidnapped victims in Oshiagu Amia-Ngbo, Ngbo Community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

One of the victims is the village head.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah, told journalists in Abakaliki on Friday that the victims were rescued by the police in collaboration with members of the local vigilance team.

She said: “Unknown persons kidnapped the victims on Thursday in the community, but they have been rescued by the men of the Nigerian Police Force.

“I use this opportunity to advise members of the public to imbibe the spirit of giving information on crimes to the police as soon as they happen.

“Imagine, a village head was kidnapped with three others since 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and nobody came to report the incident to the police.

READ ALSO: EASTER: Police beefs up security in Lagos

“Well, the good news is that they have been rescued; the victims are now with the Divisional Police Officer in that area and I believe they will tell the police what actually happened.

“The victims were rescued in the same community from their abductors, who fled on sighting the police.

“Surveillance is already on them and the perpetrators will be fished out.”

Odah urged the people of the state to be security-conscious and to support the efforts of the police in the fight against criminality.

“Police cannot do it alone; we must join hands together to fight insecurity. It is a collective responsibility because we cannot do this without the support of the public.

“The public should be playing their part to achieve an adequately secured society for the citizens,’’ the spokesperson added.

Join the conversation

Opinions