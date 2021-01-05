PDP blames Umahi for ‘degeneration’ of Ebonyi varsity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State on Tuesday blamed the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, for the degeneration of the state university.

The Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Chief Fred Udogu, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Abakaliki, also accused the governor of running the government like a family business.

He noted that many people who contributed to Umahi’s victory in the 2015 governorship election in the state are no longer with him today.

He commended the people of Ebonyi for tolerating the excesses of the state government.

Udogu said: “I appreciate our people for condoning the lots of things happening in Ebonyi State. If not for people like Ebonyi, there would have been unimaginable hostility in the state. But our people are very docile. The system was terrible and the government was something else.”

The PDP chieftain stressed that Governor Umahi is not following the blueprint designed by the founding fathers who fought for the creation of Ebonyi State.

He added: “If you look at the entire state, you see that people who are from other states will think that work is ongoing but I tell you, nothing is happening. The project he is doing has nothing to do with the blueprint designed by those who contributed to the creation of Ebonyi State.

READ ALSO: Umahi signs Ebonyi 2021 budget, lauds Buhari for support to state

“We don’t have a master plan in this state. We don’t have any arrangement for tomorrow in this state. Look at human capital development, it is on a zero level. Look at the health sector, it is dead. Look at the Ebonyi State University which is the second government we have in this state, it is dead and gone.

Udogu also accused the state government of fraudulent activities in the disbursement of loans to the people of the state.

However, in his reaction to the PDP claim, the governor in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, urged the people of Ebonyi to disregard the allegations as “cheap blackmail.”

The statement read: “This is one of the series of cheap blackmail orchestrated by political detractors whose vaunting ambitions have reduced them into petty and rustic thinkers

“The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has no time for lies by such politicians.

“Let them know that He that is in our governor is greater than he that is them and so we are not perturbed by their antics.

“The people of Ebonyi State are with our dear governor and they appreciate the great legacies and excellent hallmarks attained by him in Ebonyi State.”

“Governor Umahi is by all standards a model of good governance whose fame in human capital and infrastructural development is being celebrated across the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions