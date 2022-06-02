PDP Chairman, Ayu, rallies stakeholders ahead of 2023 elections

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has urged all stakeholders to work in unity for the party’s victory.

Ayu made the call on Wednesday in Abuja while presenting the PDP flag and Certificate of Return to Atiku Abubakar, as the party presidential candidate.

According to him, the just concluded primary was just a small PDP family contest, where there was no victor, no vanquished, but only the party won.

He said that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was not yet victorious, hence, the need to work together for the victory of the party in 2023.

“I urge all of you to come together. It does not matter which aspirant you supported, come together and support the party.

“Support our efforts, support our candidates, the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that we in the National Working Committee will continue to work tirelessly because you did not elect us to organize a successful convention, you elected us to win the presidency for you.

“You elected us to give you more governors, you elected us to take control of the two houses of the National Assembly. You elected us to win all the houses of assembly across the states.

“We will continue to do just that by working with you, by calling on many of you to come and help us execute these objectives because we cannot do it alone,” Ayu said.

Ayu who expressed optimism that Abubakar would emerge victorious in the February 2023 election, described him as a tested and trusted Nigerian who would reunite the country and rebuild its economy.

Abubakar on Saturday emerged as PDP candidate for the 2023 presidential election with a score of 371 out of 763 vote cast, defeating his close contender, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, who polled 237 votes.

