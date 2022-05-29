VIDEO: PDP chairman hails Gov Tambuwal as hero of convention

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Saturday, hailed the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as the hero of the party’s national convention in Abuja.

This followed the governor’s decision to step down from the PDP presidential race for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the eventual winner of the party’s primary held on Saturday in Abuja.

In his address to supporters after announcing his withdrawal from the race, Tambuwal canvassed support for Abubakar who was also the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

In a video that emerged on Sunday, Ayu who emerged from a corridor in one of the buildings in Abuja, spoke with the governor, shook hands before the duo were locked in a warm embrace to the admiration of those present in the building.

