Politics
PDP chieftain joins APC in Imo
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, Mr. Hillary Ugochukwu, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ugochukwu, a former senatorial aspirant in PDP, announced his defection to APC at a reception organised in his honour by the state leaders of the party in Owerri on Saturday.
Ugochukwu commended Governor Hope Uzodimma on his achievements in office and expressed willingness to work with him in the efforts to move the state forward.
He urged his supporters to join him in the struggle to make Imo State a better place.
READ ALSO: APC crisis in Imo deepens as Okorocha rejects registration exercise
The politician said he registered with the APC in his home ward in Ogwa, Mbaitoli local government area of the state before his advancement to the state level.
Ugochukwu said: “After careful thought and due consultation, I have decided to join the ruling party so as to have the right platform to fully support the development milestones of Governor Hope Uzodimma.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....