PDP constitutes new caretaker committee for Ebonyi chapter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a new caretaker committee for the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

The party had on Tuesday, November 17, dissolved Ebonyi State ward, local government and state executive committees, after the governor of the state, David Umahi, earlier in the day, dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday, November 18, the party said:

“Following the dissolution of the Ebonyi State Exco of our great party, the National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi state in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.”

The party named Fred Udeogu as the caretaker committee Chairman and Luke Nkwegu as Secretary while Gideon Osi will serve as the Publicity Secretary.

Other members of the committee are James Alaka, Organizing Secretary; Amaka Igboke, wmWomen Leader; Mudi Irenede, Legal Adviser and Barr. Ibeshi as Youth Leader.

“The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi State and the South-East are by this guided accordingly,” the statement added.

