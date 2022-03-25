PDP demands Emefiele’s resignation for flirting with APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday demanded the resignation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over his appearance in certain All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign posters.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

The PDP accused Emefiele of affiliation with the APC despite occupying a position that demands non-partisanship.

The statement read: “It is now crystal clear that President Buhari and the APC are not committed to providing a level playing field for free and fair general elections in 2023. As the banker of the federation, Mr. Emefiele is in a position to have undue access to public funds to finance APC’s campaigns.

“This action by Mr. Emefiele is contrary to the provision of Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act which provides that ‘the governor and the deputy governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not.”

“Moreover, being in control of all the accounts of other Nigerians, the CBN Governor is also in a position to use his office to clamp down on the finances of other contestants and stifle them of funds.

“By engaging in partisan politics to the extent of appearing in APC campaign posters, Mr. Emefiele has knowingly and deliberately violated the provision of the CBN Act stated above.”

