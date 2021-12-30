Politics
PDP expels 4, suspends 5 for alleged anti-party activities in Kwara
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled four members and suspended five others for alleged anti-party activities in Adewole ward of Ilorin West local government area of Kwara State.
The party announced the development in a letter dated December 27, 2021, and signed by the ward chairman and secretary, Alhaji Abdulkadir Issa and Alhaji Saad Agbabiaka respectively.
The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday.
Those expelled were – Nureni Omoyooba, Yakubu Agodi, Alao Hakeem, and Tunde Muhibudeen.
The five suspended members were – Musbau Agodi, Tunde Odo, Tunde Khalifa, Alagbon Fatimoh and Moshood Elere.
READ ALSO: Ex- speaker emerges PDP chairman in Kwara
The party leaders said the decision followed reports on alleged anti-party activities against the affected members by various organs at the ward level in the state.
The letter read: “The nine members after being tried at their respective ward level were found guilty of gross misconducts, crude and disparaging commentaries against the party especially on several radio stations and disrespect to constituted authorities of the party among others offences.
“They were fairly tried and found culpable of series of anti-party activities that warranted disciplinary actions as enshrined in the party’s constitution.
“The affected members were therefore advised to stop parading themselves as party members or be faced with the full wrath of the law.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...