PDP expels 4, suspends 5 for alleged anti-party activities in Kwara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled four members and suspended five others for alleged anti-party activities in Adewole ward of Ilorin West local government area of Kwara State.

The party announced the development in a letter dated December 27, 2021, and signed by the ward chairman and secretary, Alhaji Abdulkadir Issa and Alhaji Saad Agbabiaka respectively.

The letter was made available to journalists on Thursday.

Those expelled were – Nureni Omoyooba, Yakubu Agodi, Alao Hakeem, and Tunde Muhibudeen.

The five suspended members were – Musbau Agodi, Tunde Odo, Tunde Khalifa, Alagbon Fatimoh and Moshood Elere.

READ ALSO: Ex- speaker emerges PDP chairman in Kwara

The party leaders said the decision followed reports on alleged anti-party activities against the affected members by various organs at the ward level in the state.

The letter read: “The nine members after being tried at their respective ward level were found guilty of gross misconducts, crude and disparaging commentaries against the party especially on several radio stations and disrespect to constituted authorities of the party among others offences.

“They were fairly tried and found culpable of series of anti-party activities that warranted disciplinary actions as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“The affected members were therefore advised to stop parading themselves as party members or be faced with the full wrath of the law.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now