Politics
Ex- speaker emerges PDP chairman in Kwara
A former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Babatunde Mohammed, on Saturday emerged as the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Mohammed emerged as the PDP chairman through a consensus arrangement by the party’s stakeholders.
The arrangement also produced Umaru Gunu Mohammed as deputy chairman while Abdulrazak Lawal, emerged as the party secretary.
Abdulrazaq is the son-in-law of the late former governor of the state, Mohammed Lawal.
READ ALSO: Kwara Assembly suspends PDP member
Also, Bisi Fakayode emerged as the party’s chairman in Kwara South Senatorial Zone; Baba Jimoh as the chairman in Kwara North, and Haliru Dansoho as Youth Leader.
The PDP spokesman in the state, Tunde Ashaolu retained his position.
In his remark at the end of the congress, the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said: “As soon as you leave this venue work should begin. The peaceful conduct of this congress has confirmed to me that we are indeed ready to take back power in Kwara.”
