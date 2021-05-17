PDP governors’ meeting a political jamboree – APC | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP governors’ meeting a political jamboree – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, described the meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors as a jamboree and a complete waste of time.
The PDP governors met in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday and demanded the devolution of power to the states.
They also declared their support for the ban on open grazing by the Southern Governors’ Forum.
The Secretary of the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, who reacted to the meeting in a statement in Abuja, accused the PDP governors of engaging in name-calling and abuses.
The statement read: “Going by the communiqué issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum at the end of its meeting on Monday, it is unfortunate that the PDP governors chose to engage in misplaced name-calling and abuses instead of seizing a golden opportunity provided by the meeting to offer meaningful and patriotic contributions on the review of the state of the Nation.
“It is disappointing that the supposed PDP governor’s consultative meeting turned out to be a political jamboree and its outcomes a waste of time, with no substance.
READ ALSO: PDP governors meet, worried about Nigeria’s ‘free fall’ under APC
“The efforts and records of the President Muhammadu Buhari government on revamping the economy, devolution of powers, upgrading the country’s security architecture, governance and electoral reforms, addressing perennial farmers/herders clashes and public sector reforms are visible and unmatched.
“Nigerians will recall that President Buhari on May 20, 2020, signed an executive order on implementation of financial autonomy of state legislature and state Judiciary which the same PDP governors have rejected.
“This government will continue to identify and partner with patriotic and well-meaning individuals and interests in our determined efforts to make the country better and address our challenges.”
