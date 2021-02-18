PDP lifts Elumelu, six others suspension | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday lifted the suspension placed on the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, and six other lawmakers.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The other lawmakers are – Mr. Wole Oke; Ms. Lynda Ikpeazu; Mr. Anayo Edwin; Mr. Gideon Gwani; Mr. Toby Okechukwu and Mr. Adekoya Addul-Majid.

The party had in July 2019 suspended the aforementioned lawmakers for anti-party activities, particularly their roles in the selection of the Minority Leadership in the House.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) lifted the suspension based on the recommendations of various committees constituted by the party on the matter.

He said: “The party charges the lawmakers to be loyal to the party and obey its directives in line with its constitution and vision of its founding fathers.

“In the same vein, the party maintains that it continues to recognise the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives as led by Kingsley Chinda.”

The spokesman advised all lawmakers elected on the party’s platform to continue to participate in the activities of the Caucus.

Ologbondiyan urged the lawmakers to ensure a stronger and more viable opposition that speaks with one voice in the House.

He added that the PDP had directed its Harmonisation Committee led by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to meet with the party’s members in the House in a bid to ensure harmonious relationships among them.

