PDP North-Central adopts ex-Senate President, Ayu, as party’s National Chairman

Iyorchia Ayu, a former Senate President, has been adopted by a consensus of stakeholders in the North-Central Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as National Chairman of the party.

This was disclosed by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom while speaking with newsmen after the stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday night in Abuja.

According to the Governor, the party leaders from the geo-political zone unanimously endorsed Ayu as the consensus out of five people from the region aspiring for the position.

“This is stakeholders meeting of North Central PDP in continuation of finding consensus candidates for the national chairmanship of our party.

Read also: PDP elects 25 officials in North-Central

“Looking for someone with the capacity, with the commitment, love, and passion for our party, we met here for several hours.

“Among the five persons that were contesting, the leadership of our party from North Central unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Ayu to be the national chairman of our party from the North Central.

“There was no voting, we all agreed that he is the right person for this job at this time.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday), the northern stakeholders of our party are going to meet. So, he will be presented to the northern caucus of the party. I think that by the grace of God they will also accept him,” Ortom said.

He further noted that other Northern zones are free to present their consensus candidates with negotiations still ongoing.

Join the conversation

Opinions