PDP postpones sale of Anambra governorship election forms | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday postponed the sale of forms for the Anambra State governorship election till March 10.

The exercise was initially slated to commence on March 1.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), who announced this in a statement in Abuja, also announced the extension of the tenure of its zonal caretaker committees for South-West, North-Central and North-West by 30 days.

Akobundu also announced March 1 as the last day for submission of already purchased and completed forms for the PDP zonal congresses in the zones.

He said: “Consequently, screening of aspirants for North-East, South-East and South-South Zonal congresses is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, at the zonal headquarters.

READ ASLO: PDP orders members to withdraw cases ahead of Anambra governorship election

“In the same vein, the tenures of zonal caretaker committees for South-West, North-Central and North-West have been extended for another period of 30 days.

“The fresh extension takes effect from March 10, being the date of the expiration of the current tenure.”

Akobundu advised all PDP leaders, critical stakeholders and members to take note of the changes in the party’s schedule of activities.

