PDP reacts to Nwaoboshi’s defection, says its not bothered about those “who are neither here nor there”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the defection of one of its chieftain, a lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker who chairs the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs in the 9th Assembly was suspended earlier in the week by the Delta State chapter of the PDP for alleged anti-party activities.

Following the development, the Senator had described his suspension as laughable and was in the early hours of Friday taken to the Presidential Villa by the Yobe State Governor and Chairman, Convention Planning Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, where they were received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa.

However, reacting to Nwaoboshi’s defection, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party wasn’t bothered.

He said: “We are not worried and we won’t be worried. You are aware that his state chapter suspended him. So, if he is suspended and is already jumping ship, we won’t be worried.

“The PDP is proud of lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly elected on its platform who are ready to carry the party shoulder high; men and women who are concerned about the state of the nation and are giving themselves in service to find solutions to the challenges facing us as a nation.

“These are the people the PDP think about not those who are neither here nor there.”

