‘PDP ready to rescue Nigeria in 2023’, Gov. Okowa boasts in aftermath of party victory in Osun

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has boasted that his party was on a rescue mission in 2023.

The governor, in a congratulatory message on Sunday, hinted at the unity of the party members which led to the victory of Ademola Adeleke in Osun gubernatorial election held on Saturday.

Adeleke scored a total of 403, 371 votes to defeat his rival in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oyetola Adegboyega, who polled 375, 027 votes.

Speaking on the development, Okowa said the victory of his party was an indication that the opposition was ready to rescue the country in 2023.

He said: “I congratulate the people of Osun State and my brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for a decisive victory at yesterday’s polls.

“Senator Adeleke’s victory has shown the entire country that the PDP is ready, willing, and able to rescue Nigeria in 2023. It not only sets the momentum for the future, but it also highlights the need for unity within our ranks.

“This is why, as we prepare for the arduous task ahead, I pray that our party can sustain this drive into next year, as we work to elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.”

