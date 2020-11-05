PDP reconstitutes caretaker committee in Niger

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday approved the reconstitution of the party’s caretaker committee in Niger State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the NWC gave the approval on behalf of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

He said: “The action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).”

According to him, the reconstituted caretaker committee is headed by Dr. Akilu Indabawa while Shima Ayati is the secretary.

Other members of the committee are Timothy Jiya, Hussaini Garba, Abbas Waziri, Adamu Wanigi, Alhaji Gambo Ladan, Hamisu Jankaro, and Hajiya Asabe Katcha.

The spokesman said the committee was charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in the state from November 5 until a new executive committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 90 days.

