Politics
PDP to hold fresh governorship primary in Abia February 4
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold fresh governorship primary in Abia State on February 4.
This followed the death of the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Prof. Uche Ikonne.
Ikonne died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Wednesday.
The PDP Vice Chairman in the state, Abraham Amah, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abakaliki.
The election, according to him, will take place at the Umuahia Township Stadium.
He directed all interested aspirants to collect the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja from Friday.
READ ALSO: Ikpeazu suspends Abia PDP campaign in honour of dead governorship candidate
The statement read: “The sale of both forms begins today, Friday, January 27 and ends on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. prompt.
“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Abia PDP on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00 p.m.”
