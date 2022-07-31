Politics
PDP vows to approach 2023 elections as united group
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday expressed optimism about the quick resolution of the crisis rocking the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The disagreement over the choice of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice-presidential candidate divided the party into two groups with a faction backing the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, to be picked for the role demanding the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his poor handling of the matter.
The unhealthy development has cast serious doubt on the PDP’s chances of wresting power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.
A member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Prof. Jerry Gana, who addressed journalists after a reconciliation meeting held in Abuja, said the party would approach the 2023 elections as a united group.
READ ALSO: PDP demands Buhari’s resignation over insecurity, ailing economy
He said: “I am delighted to confirm on behalf of this group that we have met for the first time after the primaries of the peoples Democrats Party. We have frankly reviewed matters. We want to confirm that we are solidly together as a group.
“We also want the nation to know that we shall keep our people briefed as development unfolds.
“Therefore, this is a brief statement on behalf of our group that we are delighted to exchange views, review matters and we know that development will come up and we’ll honestly brief the nation.”
