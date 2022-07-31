PDP demands Buhari’s resignation over insecurity, ailing economy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged incompetence.

The party made the call a few days after the minority caucus in the National Assembly gave the president a six weeks ultimatum to address the country’s security challenges or face impeachment.

Many states in Nigeria have come under renewed attacks from terrorists in the last few weeks with Abuja, the country’s seat of government, among the worst hit.

The criminals attacked troops of 7 Battalion, Guards Brigade, along the Kubwa-Bwari Road and killed three soldiers last weekend.

They also attacked a military checkpoint near the Zuma rock along the Niger-Abuja highway in Suleja and injured some security agents during the week.

The government has also come under scathing criticism from Nigerians over its poor handling of the nation’s economy.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the South-West, Sanya Atofarati, the party urged Nigerians and the international community to convince Buhari to resign from office.

The statement read: “It has now become imperative for every right-thinking citizen of the country (Nigeria), regardless of religion or political affiliation, to compel the President not only to tender his resignation but to as well apologise to Nigerians for his gross incompetence since he deceptively took over power in 2015 repeating same in a rigged re-election in 2019 knowing fully well that he lacks the capability and capacity to manage the country.

“It is equally morally expedient for him (Buhari) to resign as a mark of honour and save the country from the precipice.

Nigerians, according to the PDP, can no longer wait for Buhari to finish his tenure in 2023.

“How do we explain that Nigeria has now lost her territorial integrity to insurgents under the clueless government of President Muhamadu Buhari?

“It is now an open secret that the APC-led administration is a ruse and a colossal failure,” it added.

