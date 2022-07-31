FG condemns murder of Nigerian in Italy, demands investigation

The Federal Government condemned the assassination of a Nigerian in Italy and demanded a thorough investigation of the incident.

Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, was brutally murdered on Friday in Civitanova Marche City in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region.

This incident outraged Nigerians in the European nation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Press Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the federal government urged its Italian counterpart to look into the case with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria condemns in the strongest terms the unjustifiable murder of Mr. Ogorchukwu and calls on the government of Italy to bring the perpetrator of the heinous act to book without delay.

“Accordingly, the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed its Embassy in Rome, Italy, to remain seized of the unwelcome development and work speedily, together with the relevant Italian authorities, to ensure that justice is served, in order to forestall a repeat of the unfortunate incident.”

The government urged Nigerians living in Italy to exhibit restraint as the law takes its course in the matter.

