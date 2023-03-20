PDP wins 12 of 19 Assembly seats in Edo

Results of the March 18 State House of Assembly election in Edo State announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), shows that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 12 seats out of the 19 constituency seats so far declared.

According to the electoral body, results from five constituencies, Egor, Etsako I, Etsako II, Oredo East and Ovia Southwest were yet to be announced and will be concluded on Monday.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Efanga, who announced the results on Sunday night, said:

“We had an election into Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, which we could not conduct along with others on February 25.

PDP female candidate causes major upset, defeats Plateau Assembly Speaker

“Of the 24 state assembly seats, declarations have been made in 19 constituencies; we are yet to get information from the five constituencies remaining.’’

In the declared results, the PDP won in Akoko Edo I, Akoko Edo II, Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, and Igueben.

The ruling party in the state also won in Ikpoba-Okha, Orhiomwon II, Ovia North East I, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) however, won in Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Orhiomwon I and Owan East, while the Labour Party (LP) won in Oredo West.

