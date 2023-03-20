Politics
PDP wins 12 of 19 Assembly seats in Edo
Results of the March 18 State House of Assembly election in Edo State announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), shows that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 12 seats out of the 19 constituency seats so far declared.
According to the electoral body, results from five constituencies, Egor, Etsako I, Etsako II, Oredo East and Ovia Southwest were yet to be announced and will be concluded on Monday.
INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Efanga, who announced the results on Sunday night, said:
“We had an election into Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, which we could not conduct along with others on February 25.
READ ALSO:PDP female candidate causes major upset, defeats Plateau Assembly Speaker
“Of the 24 state assembly seats, declarations have been made in 19 constituencies; we are yet to get information from the five constituencies remaining.’’
In the declared results, the PDP won in Akoko Edo I, Akoko Edo II, Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, and Igueben.
The ruling party in the state also won in Ikpoba-Okha, Orhiomwon II, Ovia North East I, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) however, won in Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Orhiomwon I and Owan East, while the Labour Party (LP) won in Oredo West.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...