PDP withdraws from Kano local council elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has withdrawn from the forthcoming Kano State local council election.

The Chairman of PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Dr. Danladi Abdulhameed, disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, and other members of the Kwankwasiyya were also at the briefing.

Abdulhameed said PDP withdrew from the Kano local council election because the party believes the state government cannot conduct a free and fair exercise.

He said: “The Kano State government under the leadership of Governor Ganduje cannot conduct a free and fair local council election as it lacks the political morality to do so, therefore, our party, the PDP will not participate in the sham of an election come January 16, 2021.”

Local council elections in Nigeria had always been fraught with irregularities with heads of the state electoral commissions being accused of being at the whims and caprices of the state governments.

PDP also knocked the state government for budgeting N2.3billion for the local council election, saying the poll was another avenue for the government to siphon the state resources.

“We will not partake in an exercise that is aimed at siphoning the state’s resources. We resist any attempt to use us to assert credibility for a venture aimed at looting Kano treasury,” the chairman added.

