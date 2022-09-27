Peseiro optimistic Super Eagles can beat Algeria despite depleted squad

Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Super Eagles, is adamant that his team is capable of defeating a “top-notch” Algerian team.

In their last three matches versus the Super Eagles, the Desert Foxes are undefeated.

The Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran will be packed with North African supporters who will be very supportive of their team.

Peseiro, though, is unfazed by the challenge at hand and is optimistic that his team can defeat Djamel Belmadi’s club.

“We trained well, we have been trying to introduce some new dynamics, some new methods that will be good for our team. The players have adapted well. The players have adapted well both on and off the pitch,” Peseiro told NFF TV.

“We are going to play against a good team, it won’t be easy but we have quality. We will fight hard to beat them.”

Peseiro will miss the services of some his key players in the game.

William Troost-Ekong, the assistant captain, left Algeria for England last Saturday after suffering an injury during the test match.

Wilfred Ndidi, a midfielder, was only in camp for two days before leaving for his club due to a hamstring problem.

Injury forced players like the team’s captain Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Samuel Chukwueze, and Emmanuel Dennis to leave the game.

However, the former Venezuelan and Saudi Arabian tactician argued that his team can function without them.

“We believe in the players that are here, we believe in their abilities. They know what to do and we believe in them,”he added.

“I have confidence in them that they will do well. We have enough quality in our team to cope with the absence of those who are not here.”

The game will kick off at 8p.m Nigeria time.

